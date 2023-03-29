Agriculture

‘We need to redouble our efforts’: Josh Shapiro renews his fight against the bird flu

The governor and Sen. Scott Martin met with farmers to discuss the latest measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and state Sen. Scott Martin speak with Lancaster County farmers.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and state Sen. Scott Martin speak with Lancaster County farmers. Commonwealth Media Services

By Justin Sweitzer

|

There may be a new administration in town, but that doesn’t mean Pennsylvania’s fight against highly-pathogenic avian influenza – more commonly referred to as the bird flu – is over.

Far from it. 

Gov. Josh Shapiro and state officials met with farmers in Lancaster County on Wednesday to highlight the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of the disease and encouraged farmers to follow crucial biosecurity measures that can prevent the virus from infecting more flocks. 

“We need to redouble our efforts,” said Shapiro, who was joined by Lancaster County Republican state Sen. Scott Martin at the Silver Valley Farm in East Earl. “High-path avian influenza doesn't really care what party you're from, doesn't really care where some municipal boundary lies. We need to work together to get it done.”

Related articles

A fowl virus: What the bird flu means for PA agriculture – and how to fight it

Nurses needed now: Solutions to a long-running staffing crisis have been hard to come by.

Women who inspire: history lessons from Pennsylvania politicos

Shapiro and Martin both commended each other for how the administration and legislature have responded to the outbreaks, with Shapiro taking time to tout a $25 million allocation in last year’s budget package that includes funding to reimburse losses experienced by Pennsylvania farmers, as well as more money to increase the state’s testing capacity.

Martin said the bird flu could negatively impact the state’s economy if left unchecked, but said he expects state leaders to work in a collaborative manner not only to address current outbreaks, but prevent them from occurring in the future. 

“The good news is this: Between the industry communications, the absolute responsiveness of the administration – which has been just tremendous – and the governor's team, the citizens of not only this county, but of the commonwealth and for all those who are watching what's happening here in Pennsylvania, they can have confidence,” Martin said. 

The first case of bird flu in the commonwealth was identified last April in East Donegal Township in Lancaster County. 

High-path avian influenza doesn't really care what party you're from.
– Josh Shapiro

To date, more than 4.6 million birds have been infected in Pennsylvania, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus has been detected in 15 counties to date, with Adams, Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Mifflin, Monroe, Northumberland, Tioga, Washington, Westmoreland and York counties all experiencing at least one outbreak, per the CDC.

Shapiro said Wednesday that he hopes the legislature will approve more funding outlined in his first executive budget proposal, which he said includes another $25 million for surveillance efforts and $6 million for testing.

The governor added that farmers interested in applying for existing state grant funds are encouraged to fill out a form on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.

NEXT STORY: Nurses needed now: Solutions to a long-running staffing crisis have been hard to come by.

X
This website uses cookies to enhance user experience and to analyze performance and traffic on our website. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. Learn More / Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Accept Cookies
X
Cookie Preferences Cookie List

Do Not Sell My Personal Information

When you visit our website, we store cookies on your browser to collect information. The information collected might relate to you, your preferences or your device, and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to and to provide a more personalized web experience. However, you can choose not to allow certain types of cookies, which may impact your experience of the site and the services we are able to offer. Click on the different category headings to find out more and change our default settings according to your preference. You cannot opt-out of our First Party Strictly Necessary Cookies as they are deployed in order to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting the cookie banner and remembering your settings, to log into your account, to redirect you when you log out, etc.). For more information about the First and Third Party Cookies used please follow this link.

Allow All Cookies

Manage Consent Preferences

Strictly Necessary Cookies - Always Active

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data, Targeting & Social Media Cookies

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, you have the right to opt-out of the sale of your personal information to third parties. These cookies collect information for analytics and to personalize your experience with targeted ads. You may exercise your right to opt out of the sale of personal information by using this toggle switch. If you opt out we will not be able to offer you personalised ads and will not hand over your personal information to any third parties. Additionally, you may contact our legal department for further clarification about your rights as a California consumer by using this Exercise My Rights link

If you have enabled privacy controls on your browser (such as a plugin), we have to take that as a valid request to opt-out. Therefore we would not be able to track your activity through the web. This may affect our ability to personalize ads according to your preferences.

Targeting cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

Social media cookies are set by a range of social media services that we have added to the site to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. They are capable of tracking your browser across other sites and building up a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these cookies you may not be able to use or see these sharing tools.

If you want to opt out of all of our lead reports and lists, please submit a privacy request at our Do Not Sell page.

Save Settings
Cookie Preferences Cookie List

Cookie List

A cookie is a small piece of data (text file) that a website – when visited by a user – asks your browser to store on your device in order to remember information about you, such as your language preference or login information. Those cookies are set by us and called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different than the domain of the website you are visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts. More specifically, we use cookies and other tracking technologies for the following purposes:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Functional Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Performance Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Social Media Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Targeting Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.